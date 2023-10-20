Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

To commemorate the vision of two grand old ladies Late Vidya Devi and Late Parvati Devi, mothers of our seniors, who envisioned to open the gates to education for all and empower the future with brilliant minds, the school opened its doors to unfold a mega multidisciplinary inter-school event where students of Class I to XII of various schools in the vicinity got exciting platforms to showcase their knowledge, skills and unleash their creativity. Students from 17 schools from Tricity with close to 500 students vied with each other to win the top positions in more than a dozen interesting competitions. The event was graced by president of the school Neena Setya, MD Parveen Setya and Dr VD Singh. They gave away the glittering trophies to the winning students. The Overall Winners Title was bagged by the host school but the trophy was presented to Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, which was at the second position.