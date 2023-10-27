Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Class VIII students of the school were inducted into the Chandigarh Midtown Interact Club. The induction ceremony saw the presence of president of the Rotary Club-Chandigarh Jeetan Bhambri, Director of Youth Services Renu Chopra, previous president Reeta Kalra and mentor Rotarian Suman Gupta. The dignitaries apprised the students of the goals and objectives of the Rotary Interact Club. They also gave them tips as to how they could contribute significantly towards empowering society and making themselves an asset to society. The inducted students are: President - Vani Sharma; vice-president - Chirag Sehgal; director - Ekamjot Kaur; secretary - Jasleen Kaur; joint secretary – Lavanya; and treasurer - Sarthak Ahuja. Tridha Kanwar of Class VII was declared as the next president elect.