Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Class VIII students of the school were inducted into the Chandigarh Midtown Interact Club. The induction ceremony saw the presence of president of the Rotary Club-Chandigarh Jeetan Bhambri, Director of Youth Services Renu Chopra, previous president Reeta Kalra and mentor Rotarian Suman Gupta. The dignitaries apprised the students of the goals and objectives of the Rotary Interact Club. They also gave them tips as to how they could contribute significantly towards empowering society and making themselves an asset to society. The inducted students are: President - Vani Sharma; vice-president - Chirag Sehgal; director - Ekamjot Kaur; secretary - Jasleen Kaur; joint secretary – Lavanya; and treasurer - Sarthak Ahuja. Tridha Kanwar of Class VII was declared as the next president elect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...