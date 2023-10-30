Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Dasehra. Students came clad up as Ram, Laxman, Sita, Hanuman and Ravan. The festive mood gripped the students as they saw the effigy of Ravana. Students enjoyed watching Ramlila enacted by teachers. Music and hymns in the praise of Lord Ram echoed on the school premises. The children cheered and clapped throughout the performance. President Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya and Principal Urvashi Kakkar conveyed their best wishes on the occasion.
