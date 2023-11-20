Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Schoolteachers organised a special assembly to commemorate Children’s Day. The schoolteachers planned the day’s assembly where they recited the Gayatri Mantra and school prayer. They also shared the word and positive thoughts for the day. Language teachers shared poems and also spoke about the importance of Children’s Day. The students were surprised when the teachers performed and presented a group song and a mesmerising group dance on the occasion. The students appreciated and applauded the performances of their teachers. School Principal Urvashi Kakkar addressed the assembly and appreciated the teachers for their efforts to bring a smile on the faces of the students and also for keeping their own childhood alive.