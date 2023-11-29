Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students participated in the Joy of Giving Campaign. They came forward and donated woollens for their friends staying in remote areas of Kashmir and Ladakh. Students also became a part of ‘Kitaban da langar’, where students donated books in good condition, based on stories, competitive exams, moral values, etc, which would be distributed to children in slums and villages of Chandigarh. Both these campaigns were carried out in collaboration with Yuvsatta, an NGO associated with multiple social programmes for the benefit of the community at large.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states on alert after Centre flags surge in respiratory diseases in China
Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission, at ...
They lifted us on shoulders: Rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel
41 workers were rescued on Tuesday evening after 17 days of ...
‘Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up’: Rescued workers interact with PM
The workers hail Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar...