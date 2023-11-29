Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Students participated in the Joy of Giving Campaign. They came forward and donated woollens for their friends staying in remote areas of Kashmir and Ladakh. Students also became a part of ‘Kitaban da langar’, where students donated books in good condition, based on stories, competitive exams, moral values, etc, which would be distributed to children in slums and villages of Chandigarh. Both these campaigns were carried out in collaboration with Yuvsatta, an NGO associated with multiple social programmes for the benefit of the community at large.

#Kashmir #Ladakh