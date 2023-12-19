Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school organised its Annual Sports Day Juniors. Manika Singh, Assistant Professor at the University Institute of Legal Studies, Chandigarh University, was the chief guest. The festivities commenced with a spirited welcome song and the school anthem. The school flag was unfurled amidst cheers. The highlight of the day was the enchanting release of balloons, marking the official opening of the sports meet. The event showcased the talents of the little shining stars, who dazzled the audience with a delightful aerobics performance. Fun races and challenging hurdles added an element of excitement, engaging students in a friendly competition and promoting a healthy spirit of sportsmanship. An innovative twist saw mothers taking part in races, showcasing their physical prowess and emphasising the importance of fitness for all. Manika Singh congratulated every participant. Principal Urvashi Kakkar congratulated the participants.
