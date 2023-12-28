Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A special assembly marked the Christmas celebrations at the school. The message that ‘love attracts love and presents do not foster the true Christmas spirit, it really comes by awakening ourselves to love all the creations of God’ was a clear message spread by Globalites during the Christmas celebrations. Amidst melodious carols and dance performances, the whole school campus came alive. There was excitement along with enthusiasm as Santa came along carrying his bag of goodies and distributed sweets to the students while dancing and swaying with them. The principal addressed the assembly to wish everyone Merry Christmas and motivated the Globalites to keep their spirit of humanity, empathy and compassion alive.

