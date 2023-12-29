Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A welfare fete was organised by the school. The proceeds from the fete would be given for the welfare of the underprivileged section of society. The art exhibition and the welfare fete was formally inaugurated by three tiny tots who were the first ones to enter the campus along with the President Neena Setya, MD Parveen Setya and Principal Urvashi Kakkar. The main attraction of the event was the art exhibition organised by the students and the art faculty, that showcased beautiful paintings, designer motifs, sketches and accessories like folders, pen stands, wall hangings and paper weights. The students participated in the talent hunt and drawing competition organised for them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
As dense fog envelops Delhi, at least 100 flights delayed, several trains running late
IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...
Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana
Minimum temperatures hover close to normal limits at most pl...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...
Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86
Passes away at her house in Greater Kailash after a brief il...
Vijayakanth will live forever in people’s hearts, says Rajinikanth as he pays tribute
Rajinikanth rushes to Chennai from Kanyakumari to pay his la...