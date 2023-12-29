Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A welfare fete was organised by the school. The proceeds from the fete would be given for the welfare of the underprivileged section of society. The art exhibition and the welfare fete was formally inaugurated by three tiny tots who were the first ones to enter the campus along with the President Neena Setya, MD Parveen Setya and Principal Urvashi Kakkar. The main attraction of the event was the art exhibition organised by the students and the art faculty, that showcased beautiful paintings, designer motifs, sketches and accessories like folders, pen stands, wall hangings and paper weights. The students participated in the talent hunt and drawing competition organised for them.

