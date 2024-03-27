Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

An orientation programme for Kindergarten to Class II was organised at the school for parents to familiarise them “as partners in progress” with the curriculum, rules and regulations of the school, teaching methodologies and the co-scholastic activities. Welcoming parents to the new academic session, Principal Urvashi Kakkar laid emphasis on a strong connection with the school patrons and PICL Programme and also spoke at length about the benefits of effective communication between parents and teachers. The parents were given an overview of the various subjects and the activities which would be undertaken in the year ahead. Not to forget, the co-scholastic activities were also discussed that gave the parents an idea of the curriculum which is self-directed with hands-on learning activities that not only give school students a medium to fully utilise their creative talents and energies, but also help them in their all-round development. The orientation programme proved to be a sincere effort made by the school in educating the parents about the new session.

