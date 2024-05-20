Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

Mother's Day was celebrated in high spirits at the school in an event dedicated to honour the remarkable mothers within the school community. The celebrations commenced with the Diya Lighting Ceremony which was followed by a dance performance by the students. The annual tradition of an Aarti was also performed for both the mothers and their children. In a display of creativity, mothers came together to participate in an event that combined fashion and nutrition. Tokens of appreciation were given to the mothers who displayed their prowess in diverse fields. The winners of 'Maa' - Inter Class Competition were also rewarded along with their mothers. In addition to a ramp walk, the participants demonstrated their culinary skills by preparing a variety of nutritious snacks. The beauty of self-expression was showcased through nail art and tattooing by some participants. Aarti Gupta bagged the title of 'Superhero Mom'.

President Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya and Principal Urvashi Kakkar conveyed their best wishes to all the mothers on the occasion.