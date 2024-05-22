Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school played host to the prestigious Vidya Parvati Memorial Inter-School Competition, bringing together students, teachers and parents from more than 15 schools across the Tricity. An annual event, Vidya Parvati Memorial celebrates the spirit of strong personalities of mothers of the school’s Managing Committee members. This year’s event was hosted with an objective of enabling the students to gain knowledge about the rich cultural heritage of five North Indian states/UTs, J&K, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Spanned over a period of two days, the event saw enthusiastic participation of close to 500 students. The event was a resounding success showcasing the talent, creativity and teamwork of young minds. Students from participating schools, mesmerised audience with their vibrant dances, music, drama, performances, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India. A Heritage Quiz modelled as per the CBSE guidelines proved to be a major highlight. In all, 108 trophies were presented to the winning teams and the Overall Winner’s Trophy for the event was bagged by St Soldier School, Sector 28, Chandigarh. The awards were presented by school president Shrimati Neena Setyaji, Managing Director Parveen Setyaji, Dr VD Singh and Director Devraj Setyaji. The event concluded with a powerful message of unity and solidarity, as students and teachers came together to celebrate their shared love of learning.

