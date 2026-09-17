Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, celebrate Grandparents’ Day

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, celebrated Grandparents’ Day, honouring the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren. The occasion was graced by Managing Director Praveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya and Zara Setya, Principal Urvashi Kakkar and Vice-Principal Renu Sharma. The celebration began with a ‘diya’-lighting ceremony, followed by a warm welcome address. A touching presentation of cherished photographs and memories was followed by a beautiful ‘aarti’ performed by grandchildren for their grandparents. Exciting competitions, including ramp walk, dance, clay moulding and fire-free cooking, showcased the grandparents’ creativity and enthusiasm. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, leaving everyone with cherished memories.

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