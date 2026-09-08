Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, celebrate Teachers' Day

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, celebrated Teachers' Day with an exuberant programme presented by students as a heartfelt tribute to their mentors. The celebration featured a vibrant PPT presentation, an engaging quiz and entertaining games, creating moments of laughter and camaraderie. Students further captivated the audience with a meaningful skit, musical play, dance performances and live musical renditions highlighting the invaluable role of teachers in shaping young minds.The celebration concluded warmly, with teachers touched by the students' sincere efforts, creativity and gratitude.

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