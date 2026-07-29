Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, conducts Installation Ceremony

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, conducted the Installation Ceremony of the Interact Club, inducting students of classes IX to XII into the Chandigarh Midtown Interact Club. The ceremony was graced by members of Rotary Club Chandigarh. The highlight of the event was the induction of Globalite Tridha Kanwar of Class X as the District Interact Chair for RI District 3080. Other inducted office-bearers included President Naisha Pahal (Class XI-Commerce), Vice-President Jasleen Kaur (Class XI-Science), Secretary Shubhi Garg (Class XI-Science), Joint Secretary Shubhi Gupta (Class XII-Commerce), Treasurer Geetika Bajaj (Class XII-Commerce) and Sergeant at Arms Ekamjot (Class XI-Humanities), along with Directors Pavki (IX-A), Neev (IX-C), Tejas (IX-C), Parnika (IX-C) and Navanya (IX-C). Udbhav Rana (IX-A) was declared the next President-elect.

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