Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, holds patriotic assembly

Globalites conducted a patriotic and colourful special assembly to commemorate Independence Day. Students and staff, in colourful hues of Tricolour, assembled in the school auditorium for the special assembly. The chief guest was Lt Col Rakesh Sharma, Director, University Affairs, Chitkara University. He spoke to the students about his service in the Army and also motivated the young students to serve their country. Other dignitaries at the assembly were MD Parveen Setya, Directors Nidhi Setya Thakur, Devraj Setya, Principal Urvashi Kakkar, Associate Principal Sudeshna Sharma, Senior Secondary Head Renu Sharma, School Coordinators, Staff members and students from Class VI to XII. Students of Class XI conducted the assembly and presented their thoughts on patriotism. Other colourful presentations from students came in the form of poem recitations, solo dance, a foot-tapping group dance and a motivational nukkad natak. Students and the staff took the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to safeguard their surroundings and keep the country safe and sound. Principal Urvashi Kakkar presented the vote of thanks.