Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, organises award ceremony

The award ceremony for the session 2022-23 at the school saw more than 180 meritorious and brilliant students getting trophies and cash incentives in various categories. The event began with the lamp lighting ceremony by chief guest Mridul Yadav, IPS officer, and other esteemed guests, followed by the annual report. To recognise and applaud the extraordinary skills acquired by Globalites in various scholastic and co-scholastic areas, awards like Best Orator, Linguist of the year, Computer Champ, Avid Reader, Best Dancer and many others were given to the students. The highest recognition Vidya Parvati Award, instituted in the memory of the management ancestors, was conferred upon Mannat Sharma (junior category) and RuheenThakur (senior category). The award included a cash prize of Rs 11,000 along with a glittering trophy. Ryan Gill of Class X and Navreet Arora of Class VIII received the Champion of the Year Award that included a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 each along with a glowing trophy. To recognise the hard work and dedication of the teachers, Chandrakala, Cultural Head, Anamika and Nandita were conferred with the Best Teacher Awards. The award included a cash incentive of Rs 11,000 along with a well-decorated citation. The felicitation of the achievers was laced with enthralling performances by the school choir and the dancers that had everyone glued to their seats. The motivational skit presented by the students won a huge round of applause too.