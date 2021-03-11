Gurukul Global School, Chd

The school organised a workshop for the students of Class VIII and IX to make them aware of ‘good touch and bad touch’, “Learn to say no’ and ‘dealing with peer pressure’. The resource person was Parinaa Khanna, who talked about the ‘touch’ that every girl and boy should know about. She highlighted the influence of peer pressure at this sensitive age and ‘how peers push us into doing wrong things’. She discussed the limits required in every relationship and advised the students to be friends with parents, teachers and siblings and share with them their experiences, than being in a bad company. She taught them to say ‘No’ when they don’t feel comfortable about certain things. It was an interactive session where the children participated in games, shared their stories and danced. The effort was applauded by the students and teachers.
