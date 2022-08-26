Gurukul Global School, Chd

The newly appointed Students' Council of the school took the oath of duty and dedication during a colourful investiture ceremony. All members of the school management, led by president Neena Setya and MD Parveen Setya, were present to bless the newly appointed office-bearers of the Students' Council. Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Directors Pawan Bansal and Devraj Setya, Principal Nina Pandey, Associate Principal Sudeshna and Senior Secondary Head Renu Sharma. All members of the management pinned the badges to the elected members of the Students' Council and blessed them. Head Boy Aryan Goyal took the oath of duty and integrity on behalf of all the elected members. Principal Nina Pandey addressed the gathering.