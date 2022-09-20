Gurukul Global School, Chd

Grandparents' Day was celebrated by the school. The occasion was graced by the presence of school president Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya, Principal Nina Pandey and all the grandparents' of the tiny tots. The programme commenced with the lamp-lighting ceremony. Various competitions like ramp walk, couple dance, jhatpat healthy snacks; one-minute games and many fun-filled activities were organised for the grandparents.