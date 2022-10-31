Gurukul Global School, Chd

A three-day AIoT training was conducted by the CBSE and NITI Ayog along with the Atal Innovation mission in Chandigarh. Experts and educational consultants from Intel and NHES Sarita Manuja, Sapna, Anoop and Mohit as resource persons provided hands-on working experience of few models using Artificial Intelligence. Namrata, Kanika Sharma, Shipra Munjal and Usama Siddiqui attended the workshop from Gurukul Global School.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 132
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made him feel very paranoid about his privacy'
Kohli says I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism, please...
An emotional PM expresses grief over bridge tragedy; says never in his life he has experienced such pain
Narendra Modi is in Gujarat