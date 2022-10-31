Gurukul Global School, Chd

A three-day AIoT training was conducted by the CBSE and NITI Ayog along with the Atal Innovation mission in Chandigarh. Experts and educational consultants from Intel and NHES Sarita Manuja, Sapna, Anoop and Mohit as resource persons provided hands-on working experience of few models using Artificial Intelligence. Namrata, Kanika Sharma, Shipra Munjal and Usama Siddiqui attended the workshop from Gurukul Global School.