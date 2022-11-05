Gurukul Global School, Chd

The school initiated a programme ‘Heart to Heart’, which emphasises on building student-teacher bond. The main aim is to bridge the gap so that the students are free to share their problems with the teachers. Teachers Shalu and Anuradha came out with the concept of the programme and were awarded with an appreciation letter and cash prize by the management.
