Gurukul Global School, Chd

To usher in the new academic session and celebrate the school's founder's day, a hawan was organised with students born in the months of March and April. Managing Director Parveen Setya and Director Pawan Bansal, too, participated in the event. Meanwhile, students of Classes Nursery to VIII presented songs and dances during a special assembly organised on the occasion. Principal Urvashi Kakkar asked students to celebrate all festivals as they rejuvenated and brought people closer to each other.
