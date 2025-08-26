DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Gurukul Global School Leadership Conclave 2025 commences

Gurukul Global School Leadership Conclave 2025 commences

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Gurukul Global School Leadership Conclave 2025 commenced with remarkable enthusiasm and vibrancy, setting the stage for days of intellectual exploration and spirited dialogue. Centred around the theme 'Arsenal of Argument', the conclave aspires to equip young minds with the power of critical thinking, persuasive communication, and purposeful debate. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the distinguished presence of Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, recipient of the PM's Award For Excellence in Civil Services 2022 and the first woman IAS officer from Jammu & Kashmir, who honoured the occasion as the chief guest. In her inspirational address, Dr Asgar urged students to pursue their aspirations with courage, clarity and determination. Her journey stands as a shining example of resilience and leadership, leaving an enduring impression on the young audience. Adding to the prestige of the occasion was the gracious presence of the school management and dignitaries, whose constant guidance and encouragement continue to shape such meaningful platforms for students. The opening day was further enriched with vibrant cultural presentations by the Globalites, blending creativity with celebration. With great anticipation, the Model United Nations was formally declared open, heralding the beginning of rigorous deliberations, diplomatic dialogue, and spirited exchanges of ideas. The day concluded on a note of promise and inspiration, as participants looked ahead to thought-provoking sessions, meaningful interactions and the enriching experiences that the conclave is destined to unfold.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts