Gurukul Global School Leadership Conclave 2025 commences

The Gurukul Global School Leadership Conclave 2025 commenced with remarkable enthusiasm and vibrancy, setting the stage for days of intellectual exploration and spirited dialogue. Centred around the theme 'Arsenal of Argument', the conclave aspires to equip young minds with the power of critical thinking, persuasive communication, and purposeful debate. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the distinguished presence of Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, recipient of the PM's Award For Excellence in Civil Services 2022 and the first woman IAS officer from Jammu & Kashmir, who honoured the occasion as the chief guest. In her inspirational address, Dr Asgar urged students to pursue their aspirations with courage, clarity and determination. Her journey stands as a shining example of resilience and leadership, leaving an enduring impression on the young audience. Adding to the prestige of the occasion was the gracious presence of the school management and dignitaries, whose constant guidance and encouragement continue to shape such meaningful platforms for students. The opening day was further enriched with vibrant cultural presentations by the Globalites, blending creativity with celebration. With great anticipation, the Model United Nations was formally declared open, heralding the beginning of rigorous deliberations, diplomatic dialogue, and spirited exchanges of ideas. The day concluded on a note of promise and inspiration, as participants looked ahead to thought-provoking sessions, meaningful interactions and the enriching experiences that the conclave is destined to unfold.

