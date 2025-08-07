Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, honours Shaheed Udham Singh

Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, held a special assembly to honour the unwavering courage and patriotic spirit of Shaheed Udham Singh, a revered figure in India's struggle for independence. The programme served as a heartfelt tribute to his sacrifices and inspired students to uphold the values he so bravely embodied. The assembly featured a stirring poem and an insightful speech, shedding light on Udham Singh's life, his relentless pursuit of justice and his enduring contribution to the freedom movement. A well-curated presentation further deepened students' understanding of the historical context surrounding his actions. To foster engagement and critical thinking, an interactive quiz followed, prompting students to reflect on key moments from India's freedom struggle and the significance of Udham Singh's role. The event concluded with a solemn pledge, as students committed themselves to uphold the ideals of patriotism, unity and integrity - values that Shaheed Udham Singh stood for.

