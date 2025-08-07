DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, honours Shaheed Udham Singh

Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, honours Shaheed Udham Singh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, held a special assembly to honour the unwavering courage and patriotic spirit of Shaheed Udham Singh, a revered figure in India's struggle for independence. The programme served as a heartfelt tribute to his sacrifices and inspired students to uphold the values he so bravely embodied. The assembly featured a stirring poem and an insightful speech, shedding light on Udham Singh's life, his relentless pursuit of justice and his enduring contribution to the freedom movement. A well-curated presentation further deepened students' understanding of the historical context surrounding his actions. To foster engagement and critical thinking, an interactive quiz followed, prompting students to reflect on key moments from India's freedom struggle and the significance of Udham Singh's role. The event concluded with a solemn pledge, as students committed themselves to uphold the ideals of patriotism, unity and integrity - values that Shaheed Udham Singh stood for.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts