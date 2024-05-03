Gurukul Global School, Panchkula

The school hosted a special programme to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of its dedicated support staff. The school management, including president Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya, Director Devraj Setya, Principal Urvashi Kakkar and Secondary Head Renu Sharma, attended the event. Students, through captivating dramas, musical band, dances and heartfelt videos, left the gathering mesmerised and entertained. Personalised greeting cards adorned with gratitude and gifts were presented to each member of the support staff. Engaging games were organised. The school Director addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of the support staff and their integral role in the school’s functioning. To culminate the event on a sweet note, refreshments were served.
