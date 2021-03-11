Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

A team of three students — Geetika Bajaj, Asmita Sandilya and Navreet of Class VIII — participated in a ‘Best-out-of-waste competition’ conducted by Navotthan — A new beginning 2022, an initiative by Parijai Genus Private Limited, in collaboration with DLF Centre Mall, IT Park, Chandigarh. The students created beautiful bottle craft with jute fibre and other decoration materials. Their craft work was highly appreciated by the judges. The school team bagged second position in the competition.
