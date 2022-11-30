Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

The school held its Annual Day celebration 'NAV-AARAMBH 2022' at the Indra Dhanush auditorium in Sector 5, Panchkula. Saurabh Narayan Modi and Divya Dutta was the chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively. School's President Neena Setya, Managing Director Parveen Setya and other eminent guests graced the occasion. The annual function began on a traditional note with 'Tikka' ceremony of the guests. A 'Saraswati Vandana' was performed. Students of classes I and II welcomed the guests. Principal Nina Pandey read out the annual report. Students from classes I to V rocked the audience with their mesmerizing performance in English-Hindi dance drama, eulogizing nature and celebrating its beauty and benefits. Students also raised the issue of plastic with a heart-rending song 'Tik-tik plastic'. A scintillating cultural exchange skit with a medley of International dances like Japanese, Hawaiian and Arabian left everyone craving for more. The International Cultural programme presented mesmerising folk dances of various hues and vibrancy. However, the show stealer, spectacular, Indian foot tapping Gidda-bhangra took the show to an end.