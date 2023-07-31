Gurukul Global School, Sector-13, Chandigarh

A ‘Cool Pool Party’ was organised for the students of UKG on the school premises. Tiny tots were dressed up in their colourful swimming costumes to unfold the unlimited fun. They all had a gala time around the school splash pool area where each jet spray released streams of cool water, offering endless fun for the kids. It was tough for the staff to take them out of the pool as they all were in no mood to do so.
