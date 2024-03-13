Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

The school has been making efforts in highlighting and promoting value-based activities among students under the School Peace Club. The School Peace Club has also been actively involved in spreading the message of love, peace and universal brotherhood through many activities aimed at developing these values amongst Globalites. And recognising this meaningful endeavour of the school management and faculty, Yuvsatta, a global NGO, felicitated school Managing Director Parveen Setya with the Peace Award in a glittering ceremony held at SD College, Chandigarh. Chief guest Dushyant Singh Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister, Haryana, honoured 15 educationists and social workers with these Peace Awards and commended the effort made by them to imbibe this value among today’s youth. Principal Urvashi Kakkar and Secondary Head Renu Sharma were present to receive the prestigious award.

