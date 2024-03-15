Gurukul Global School, Sector-13, Chandigarh

Amaira Kaushal of Class VII of the school showcased her dog trainer skills among 55 seasoned professional dog trainers and handlers. She clinched three first prizes along with the Reserve Challenge Certificate and was declared seventh best in the show surpassing 49 competitors. She accomplished the feats at the age of 12 years in the recently culminated 22nd Golden Retriever Speciality, which was judged by Philip John, FCI International Expert. Amaira has a passion for training and handling dogs since the age of five years. She had also clinched the Best Junior Handler Award in 2022 in Panchkula.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.