Gurukul Global School, Sector-13, Chandigarh

Amaira Kaushal of Class VII of the school showcased her dog trainer skills among 55 seasoned professional dog trainers and handlers. She clinched three first prizes along with the Reserve Challenge Certificate and was declared seventh best in the show surpassing 49 competitors. She accomplished the feats at the age of 12 years in the recently culminated 22nd Golden Retriever Speciality, which was judged by Philip John, FCI International Expert. Amaira has a passion for training and handling dogs since the age of five years. She had also clinched the Best Junior Handler Award in 2022 in Panchkula.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business
Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM over allega...