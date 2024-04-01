Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

The ‘Festival of Science’ held at DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, saw students of the school winning the top positions in the school category exhibition. The exhibition saw a huge participation from school and college students of the Tricity. The school’s students clinched the first and second positions in the exhibit category. The project included a ‘Multipurpose Drone’ and a ‘Robo Car’. Both of these can work together as well as separately. The teams prepared their models under the guidance and supervision of the school’s ATL in charge and robotics teacher Dev Kumar. The Robotics Club is a special feature of the school where programmes are held to provide hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM). Students are being prepared for future challenges in a dynamic, evolving and a competitive world. Many robotic activities are done during and after school hours to motivate students in the field.

