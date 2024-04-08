Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

The school welcomed the students as the new session started. The glowing faces of kids once again brought the smile back on the faces of the teachers as they warmly welcomed the students back to school as the school reopened for yet another power-packed session. The excitement of new classes well decorated by respective class teacher, new uniforms, new books, etc, could be seen clearly written on the faces of the students. The new students coming in were welcomed and escorted to their respective classes. The enthusiasm to shine this year was seen when a special assembly was held on the theme ‘New Beginnings’. The students started the assembly by invoking the blessings of the Almighty followed by a thought, word and the news headlines. Students of Class X presented a hilarious play on the theme of reminiscing the past classroom pranks and how lame excuses made or marred their days in the past. Principal Urvashi Kakkar blessed the students and welcomed them in the new session. She advised them to be naughty but not to cross the thin line between naughtiness and notoriety. She wished everyone a rocking year ahead.

