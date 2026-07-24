Gurukul Global School students participate in role-play activity

Students of Class XI (Mass Media) at Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, participated in an enriching role-play activity, confidently portraying the roles of news reporters and radio jockeys, offering a glimpse into the dynamic world of media and broadcasting. Adding vibrancy to the activity, the student radio jockeys recreated the lively ambience of a real radio show through engaging conversations, expressive voice modulation, and entertaining interactions.

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