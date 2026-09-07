Gurukul Global School wins basketball meet

Gurukul Global School emerged champion in the U-19 Boys UT Basketball Tournament, held at the Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh. In the semi-final, Gurukul Global School defeated New Public School, Sector 18, securing a convincing victory and advancing to the final. In the final, Gurukul Global School faced SD School, Sector 32, and dominated the game with a remarkable 64-30 victory, securing the gold medal and the coveted championship title. The winning team comprised Nitin (XII HUM), Ajay (XI HUM), Khushnaaz (XII H), Yahsender (XI H), Pratyush (XI D), Tushar (XII D), Jaskaran (XII D), Kushal (IX C), Samarth Grover (XII SCI) and Madhav (XI SCI). The school congratulated the entire team and their coach on this outstanding achievement.

Advertisement