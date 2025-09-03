Gurukul Global students shine at carrom ranking tournament

Students of Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, Chandigarh shine at the 27th St Stephen’s Carrom Ranking Tournament held at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, Chandigarh. In the girls’ sub-junior category, Khushi Aggarwal (Class VI A) secured the first position, while Mudra (Class VI A) bagged the third position. In the boys’ sub-junior category, Armaan (Class VI A) stood third and Priyansh (UKG) attained the fourth position. In the girls’ junior category, Shayna (Class XI-Humanities) won the third position. The principal and school management congratulated the achievers for their outstanding performance and encouraged them to keep striving for excellence in sports along with academics.
