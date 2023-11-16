Gurukul International Senior Secondary School, Solan

Ritu, student of Class X, has been selected to represent the school in the XVI CBSE National Games. The Games are being held in Chhattisgarh. Ritu has won silver medal at the XVI CBSE Cluster in 3,000 m race held at Kharian Public School in Sirsa, on the basis of which she was selected for the XVI CBSE National Games. The school management committee congratulated Miss Ritu and wish her luck for her future endeavours. Principal Luckhvinder Kaur Arora, expressed her gratitude towards the entire staff and the proud parents for their support and encouragement throughout this journey.

#CBSE #Chhattisgarh #Sirsa #Solan