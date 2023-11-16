Gurukul International Senior Secondary School, Solan

Ritu, student of Class X, has been selected to represent the school in the XVI CBSE National Games. The Games are being held in Chhattisgarh. Ritu has won silver medal at the XVI CBSE Cluster in 3,000 m race held at Kharian Public School in Sirsa, on the basis of which she was selected for the XVI CBSE National Games. The school management committee congratulated Miss Ritu and wish her luck for her future endeavours. Principal Luckhvinder Kaur Arora, expressed her gratitude towards the entire staff and the proud parents for their support and encouragement throughout this journey.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor
Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...
‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia
Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off anti-drug bicycle rally in Ludhiana
25,000 people registered for the rally which starts from Pun...