Gurukul, Jyotisar

The Gurukul performed excellent in the CBSE board exam 2024-25 results. In Class X, Rakshit topped the school with 99% marks. Gaurav and Rahul scored 98% marks, while Ayush scored 97.6% and Tarun scored 97.2%. Overall, 91% of students achieved distinction, and more than 48% scored above 90%. In Class XII, Priyanshu secured the first position with 95.8% marks. Ankush proved his talent by scoring 95.2% marks. This year, 53% of Class 12 students achieved distinction. Governor of Gujarat Acharya Shri Devvrat sent his heartfelt best wishes and blessings to the students on this historic success.

