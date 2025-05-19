DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Gurukul, Jyotisar

Gurukul, Jyotisar

CBSE result
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Gurukul performed excellent in the CBSE board exam 2024-25 results. In Class X, Rakshit topped the school with 99% marks. Gaurav and Rahul scored 98% marks, while Ayush scored 97.6% and Tarun scored 97.2%. Overall, 91% of students achieved distinction, and more than 48% scored above 90%. In Class XII, Priyanshu secured the first position with 95.8% marks. Ankush proved his talent by scoring 95.2% marks. This year, 53% of Class 12 students achieved distinction. Governor of Gujarat Acharya Shri Devvrat sent his heartfelt best wishes and blessings to the students on this historic success.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper