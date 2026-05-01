Gurukul kids excel in roller hawks

Students of Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, brought pride to the institution with their commendable performance at the Roller Hawks Championship 2026, held at URSC Dhelpur, Mohali. Divleen Kaur of Class XII (Science) and Gursheen Kaur of Class II-B displayed remarkable skill and determination, securing a silver medal in the competition. The championship saw participation from talented skaters across the region, making it highly competitive. The school management and staff congratulated the students on their achievement and wished them continued success. The accomplishment underscores the school's commitment to promoting excellence in sports and co-curricular activities.
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