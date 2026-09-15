Gurukul school boys 1st in zonal handball tourney

The under-17 boys' handball team of Gurukul World School, Mohali, brought laurels to the school by securing first position in the Inter-School Zonal Handball Tournament-2026, held at Government Senior Secondary School, Phase 3B1, Mohali. The young players displayed remarkable teamwork, discipline, determination and sporting spirit throughout the tournament. Veerpartap Singh Giri, Hritwik and Avijot Singh from Class IX, and Nivedit, Pushkal Goyal, Mahakal Jot Singh, Rudra Hetta, Abhinav Saini, Abhiraj Singh Sandhu, Mehtab Singh, Tanish Walia, and Harman Kaushik from Class XI were part of the winning team. Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated the boys on their remarkable achievement and appreciated their dedication and teamwork. She encouraged the team to maintain the same spirit and determination in all their future endeavours.

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