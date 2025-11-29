DT
Home / The School Tribune / Gurukul students bag gold medals in football league

Gurukul students bag gold medals in football league

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
Vihaan Balodi, Avraj Singh, Smarth Sharma and Samarveer Singh Dhillon of Class IV from Gurukul World School brought pride to the school by winning gold medals for their outstanding performance in Season 2 of the Roots Development League, which held at Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali, organised by Mivran Football School, Mohali. They emerged as the champions of the tournament, showcasing excellent teamwork and sportsmanship. Adding to their achievements, one student Avraj Singh also earned the Player of the Match trophy for an exceptional performance. Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated the young champions and lauded their dedication, hard work and remarkable skill on the field.

