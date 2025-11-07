DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Gurukul World School celebrates English Day

Gurukul World School celebrates English Day

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gurukul World School Mohali
Advertisement

The students of Gurukul World School, Mohali, celebrated English Day. The event provided students across all classes a platform to showcase their talent, creativity and confidence. The celebrations were marked by a series of engaging and creative events tailored to each age group. Class III students stole the show with their enchanting event titled “Step into a Fairy Tale”. Class IV students participated in the “Show and Tell” session, presenting their favourite objects and sharing engaging stories. Class V students turned the auditorium into a “Live English Museum”, embodying famous authors, poets, and literary characters, and delivering heartfelt monologues that brought literature vividly to life. Class VI impressed the audience with the “Ad Mad Challenge”, presenting creative advertisements full of wit, persuasion, and humour. Class VII took on the role of journalists in “The News Hour – Student Edition”, delivering news segments with remarkable confidence, teamwork, and flair. Class VIII students delivered inspiring “TED Talk” on topics ranging from Sports and Business to Social Welfare, Entertainment, and Science & Technology, demonstrating powerful ideas and clear communication. Classes IX and X engaged in a lively “Debate Competition”, discussing contemporary topics like Social Media, NEP, and IT with insight, logic, and poise. Principal Poonamjit Kaur addressed the students with encouraging words. She praised their creativity, confidence, and enthusiasm, emphasising the importance of expressing ideas clearly and embracing the power of language.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts