Gurukul World School celebrates English Day

The students of Gurukul World School, Mohali, celebrated English Day. The event provided students across all classes a platform to showcase their talent, creativity and confidence. The celebrations were marked by a series of engaging and creative events tailored to each age group. Class III students stole the show with their enchanting event titled “Step into a Fairy Tale”. Class IV students participated in the “Show and Tell” session, presenting their favourite objects and sharing engaging stories. Class V students turned the auditorium into a “Live English Museum”, embodying famous authors, poets, and literary characters, and delivering heartfelt monologues that brought literature vividly to life. Class VI impressed the audience with the “Ad Mad Challenge”, presenting creative advertisements full of wit, persuasion, and humour. Class VII took on the role of journalists in “The News Hour – Student Edition”, delivering news segments with remarkable confidence, teamwork, and flair. Class VIII students delivered inspiring “TED Talk” on topics ranging from Sports and Business to Social Welfare, Entertainment, and Science & Technology, demonstrating powerful ideas and clear communication. Classes IX and X engaged in a lively “Debate Competition”, discussing contemporary topics like Social Media, NEP, and IT with insight, logic, and poise. Principal Poonamjit Kaur addressed the students with encouraging words. She praised their creativity, confidence, and enthusiasm, emphasising the importance of expressing ideas clearly and embracing the power of language.

Advertisement