Gurukul World School hosts Annual Athletic Meet

Gurukul World School, Mohali, celebrated its much-awaited Annual Athletic Meet, "Aashayein", with great excitement and spirit at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. Students from classes III to X participated in the event, showcasing their talent, teamwork and sportsmanship. The event commenced with a grand march past, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial torch. This was followed by the release of balloons by Principal Poonamjit Kaur and Director Ishika Gupta. The environment was filled with energy as music performances added charm to the celebration. A variety of thrilling sports events such as the 100-metre race, relay race, shot put, long jump, tug of war and many more kept the audience engaged. Students also mesmerised everyone with impressive performances in yoga, drill and Bhangra. One of the highlights of the day was the Parents' Fun Race, which brought joy and laughter to all. Adding to the excitement, the school honoured outstanding athletes across all grade groups. Vihaan Balodi was declared the 'Best Athlete Boy' and Aashna Singh as the 'Best Athlete Girl' in the classes III to V category. In the Classes VI to VIII category, Ekamjot Singh and Aashvi Kumar earned the titles, while Pushkal Goyal and Vipneet Kaur were recognised as the best athletes from classes IX to X. The Best Marching Trophy was awarded to Parashar House for their exceptional discipline and coordination. The Sports Day concluded on a joyful note with prize distribution and applause for all the achievers, making it a memorable celebration for everyone present.

