The great efforts of students paid off as they made the school, teachers and parents proud in the CBSE Class X board examination 2024-25. Akshit Rahi scored 93.2%, Japnoor Kaur 92.8%, Darius Mittal 92.6%, Manit Bhatia 92%, Sukhjot Singh 91.4%, Rajvansh Sharma 90.8% Jagtar Singh 90.6% and Yajat Gupta 90%. Principal Jaswinder Gandhok congratulated the students for their outstanding performance.

Advertisement