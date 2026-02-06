Gurukul World School, Mohali

The school hosted the Gurukul Toddler Fiesta, an inter-school event where pre-schools from across Mohali participated. The fiesta provided a vibrant platform for young learners to explore, express and showcase their talents. Pre-Nursery and Nursery children participated in the colour splash activity, fostering creativity, sensory development and fine motor skills. Meanwhile, LKG and UKG students dazzled in the talent hunt, highlighting their confidence, creativity and performance flair. In addition, children enjoyed sensory play, art & craft, fun zones, interactive learning corners, music and hands-on activities, making the event a truly enriching experience. Parents also joined in the activities with their children, creating joyful memories together. Principal Poonamjit Kaur praised the efforts of all participants, highlighting the importance of nurturing creativity, confidence and holistic development from an early age. She encouraged students to keep exploring, learning and expressing themselves freely. The Gurukul Toddler Fiesta was a truly meaningful and enriching experience, filled with creativity, learning and togetherness.

