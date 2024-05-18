Gurukul World School, Mohali

In a Class VIII activity, students embarked on a fascinating exploration of food spoilage and preservation. They conducted an experiment where they left various food items at room temperature and closely observed the transformative effects that ensued. From mould growth to discoloration and foul odours, each change was a revelation in itself. Through engaging discussions and immersive hands-on learning, students unravelled the pivotal role of preservatives in preventing food spoilage. They experienced first-hand how preservatives work by inhibiting microbial growth and enzymatic reactions, thus safeguarding the quality and safety of food.

