Gurukul World School, Mohali

An inspiring initiative was undertaken by Class V students at the school. An engaging resilience tree activity was arranged to impart essential life skills. Throughout the activity, participants were given the task of crafting their own 'Resilience Tree', symbolising strength, growth and adaptability amid challenges. Each student participated by documenting the skills and strategies used to overcome setbacks, which were then depicted through leaves attached to the tree.

