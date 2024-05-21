Gurukul World School, Mohali

An inspiring initiative was undertaken by Class V students at the school. An engaging resilience tree activity was arranged to impart essential life skills. Throughout the activity, participants were given the task of crafting their own ‘Resilience Tree’, symbolising strength, growth and adaptability amid challenges. Each student participated by documenting the skills and strategies used to overcome setbacks, which were then depicted through leaves attached to the tree. Participants were tasked with crafting their own ‘Resilience Tree’, symbolising strength, growth, and adaptability in the face of adversity. Each student showcased their resilience by writing down the skills and strategies they employed to bounce back from setbacks. These empowering leaves were then attached to the tree, representing their journey of overcoming challenges.
