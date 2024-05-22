Gurukul World School, Mohali

In a powerful display of environmental stewardship, students of the school embarked on the impactful ‘Planet Protector’ campaign, dedicated to raising awareness about sustainable practices and preserving the precious planet. Starting in April, the campaign featured four sets of challenges (Plastic Detox challenge, Green Lunch challenge, Zero Waste Paper challenge, Aqua Save challenge) designed to inspire the school community to embrace eco-friendly lifestyles and become conscientious stewards of the Earth. A ‘green team’ was selected from each class, with these dedicated students voluntarily leading the charge and ensuring the success of the campaign through their passion and commitment to environmental advocacy. By empowering students to take an active role in advocating for environmental sustainability, the school exemplifies its dedication to nurturing environmentally conscious leaders of tomorrow. The Planet Protector campaign stands as a testament to the school’s commitment to instilling a sense of responsibility and care for the planet, reinforcing the importance of collective action in preserving the natural world for future generations.
