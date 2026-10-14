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Home / The School Tribune / Gurukul World School, Mohali, celebrates White Day

Gurukul World School, Mohali, celebrates White Day

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TNS
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:50 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Gurukul World School, Mohali, celebrated White Day for Playway and Nursery students. The celebration introduced young learners to the colour white and its significance through fun-filled activities. Dressed in white outfits, the children participated enthusiastically in engaging activities that combined learning, creativity and enjoyment. The campus radiated a cheerful atmosphere as the little ones explored the theme and created happy memories. Principal Poonamjit Kaur joined the children, interacting warmly with them and making the occasion even more special. The celebration provided a joyful learning experience for the young learners.

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