Gurukul World School, Mohali holds expert talk on puberty for boys

The school organised an informative expert talk on puberty for boys to create awareness about the physical, emotional and psychological changes that occur during adolescence. The session aimed to help students understand puberty with confidence, develop healthy habits and address common concerns in a scientific and positive manner. The session was conducted by Dr Tanujveer Singh Chandok from the Indus Group of Hospitals, who shared valuable insights into adolescent growth, emotional well-being, personal hygiene and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He encouraged students to embrace the changes of puberty with confidence and emphasised the significance of seeking guidance from parents, teachers or healthcare professionals whenever needed.
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