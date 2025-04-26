DT
Gurukul World School, Mohali, hosts Earth Day special assembly



Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
The school hosted a thoughtful and inspiring Earth Day special assembly, led by enthusiastic students of Class X. The assembly featured powerful presentations, insightful speeches, and creative performances that highlighted key environmental concerns and the role each of us plays in protecting our planet. Through the meaningful initiative, students encouraged their peers to adopt sustainable habits and take small yet impactful steps toward a greener future.

